Whoa! Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor almost twinned at the airport and we couldn’t help but stare

Ranbir Kapoor (L) and Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor (L) and Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone might not have received rave reviews for her debut at the Met Gala 2017 in a Tommy Hilfiger satin slip gown but sure did make heads turn on her return to India. Now, what happened at the red carpet event was unfortunate with fashion enthusiasts taking sly digs at her, including Rihanna, but we are glad that the Padmavati actress who is usually known for her superb sense of style has bounced back strong.

ALSO READ: Did Rihanna take a sly dig at Deepika Padukone for her Met Gala 2017 appearance?

Deepika Padukone on her return to India from Met Gala 2017. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone on her return to India from Met Gala 2017. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ: After Deepika Padukone, Daily Mail puts Priyanka Chopra in ‘worst dressed’ list for Met Gala appearance

Spotted at the airport working her casual chic charm was Padukone in a white tank top which she teamed with a pair of well-fitting ripped denims. It’s a classic pairing and we think no one can ever go wrong with it but being the stylish diva that she is, the actress didn’t just stop there. Instead she upped her fashion game with a super cool oversized jacket in military green. Won’t you agree that it made all the difference? With hair left open, she accessorised her look with a pair of wayfarers and white sneakers. Lovely!

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s classy yet understated Tommy Hilfiger satin slip gown fails to make a mark at 2017 Met Gala

Ranbir Kapoor on his return from his London vacation. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Seen colour co-ordinating at the airport was ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor who was returning from his London vacation with mom Neetu Kapoor. The Jagga Jasoos actor who is the epitome of coolness kept it simple in a navy blue tee which he paired with classic blue jeans, a baseball cap and an oversized jacket in a similar green shade. We think he looked good too.

What do you think about their airport style? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd