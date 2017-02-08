Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora Khan show us how to look hot in a basic dress

From L to R: Both Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora Khan show us how to do basics in style. (Source: Instagram, myfashgram/Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Both Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora Khan show us how to do basics in style. (Source: Instagram, myfashgram/Varinder Chawla)

When Malaika Arora Khan is not scorching the Lakme Fashion Week runway in glamorous outfits, she is busy setting fashion goals for mere mortals like us. The actress was recently seen up and about Mumbai, casually strolling down, buying strawberries on a weekday afternoon in a basic grey dress with a sexy cutout in the front and totally nailing it!

Malaika Arora Khan in grey. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora Khan in grey. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We have said this in the past and we can’t say this enough, the lady sure knows how to look glamorous even in the most casual of outfits. Khan paired her midi dress with a pair of black boots and complemented the look with a messy top knot, red lips and a reddish-orange clutch. Serious style goals, we say.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was seen at Mumbai airport looking like an absolute diva in a short black dress which she layered with a jacket. The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress styled it with thigh high boots and a waist belt. Padukone went ahead with poker straight hair, minimal make-up and a beautiful Celine bag.

If you follow her style quotient, you will remember that last year, Padukone flaunted gorgeous Sergio Rossi knee-high boots which she paired with a Balmain x H&M gold embellished dress with long sleeves. Again, during an after-party in Rotterdam following the MTV Europe Music Awards, the actress was spotted in thigh-high boots, an outfit with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Not that we are complaining! She looks good in thigh-high boots. We like what we see. Do you?

Also, which basic look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

