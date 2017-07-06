Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani raise the hotness quotient in their latest photo shoots

Both Deepika Padukone (R) and Disha Patani are sizzling in their latest photo shoot. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Both Deepika Padukone (R) and Disha Patani are sizzling in their latest photo shoot. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to magazine covers, Deepika Padukone is always on the winning side. Remember her June cover for Maxim where she was seen in a custom-made two-piece from Swapnil Shinde and striking Christian Louboutin black heels? This particular photo created a lot of controversy with people slut-shaming and moral policing her. All said and done, we liked it because she did look striking. Now, the Padmavati actress is back, bringing her A-game with Vanity Fair UK’s photo shoot for their jewellery special issue.

On the cover, Padukone has her back towards us while looking over her shoulders with luminously large eyes, a glance that can melt hearts. If you ask us, it’s sultry and ethereal at the same time. Not much can be seen of her outfit but her beauty game is amazing with sleek hair tucked behind her ears, some shimmer on her cheekbones, nude lips and simple mascara-lined eyes. The striking part about the look is the statement earring from De Grisogono – it adds that stroke of colour to the shot, and is the only other thing you can focus on – which was the idea, anyway.

Vanity Fair UK shared it on their Instagram with the caption, “The star of India who’s dazzling Hollywood: @DeepikaPadukone covers #VanityFairOnJewellery wearing @degrisogono! See more pics at the link in our bio. Photo by @professor_ohlsson

#deepikapadukone”.

They shared other photos as well from ‘Vanity Fair On Jewellery’ where she can be seen striking poses wearing blockbuster pieces by Boghossian, Bina Goenka and David Morris.

Deepika Padukone wearing a triangular rose-cut white diamond earrings by Bina Goenka. (Source: vanityfair.com) Deepika Padukone wearing a triangular rose-cut white diamond earrings by Bina Goenka. (Source: vanityfair.com)

Meanwhile, Disha Patani, after recently raising temperatures in a romantic photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar in a Chanel ensemble and jewellery from Dia Color, is out to woo us again with her power-packed femme fatale looks in Filmfare. The actress who has been styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani makes for a pretty picture.

She has shared a couple of photos on her Instagram where she is flaunting her bangs and beautiful wavy hair. Most of the looks have Patani in feminine numbers. There’s one particular look we like where she is wearing a pair of denim and crop top with a sheer floral print cape. She looks like someone straight out of an Italian film! We love her in this new photo shoot.

Do you like the looks? We certainly do.

