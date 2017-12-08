Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma show us fabulous ways to channel winter fashion

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma sashayed down the airport sporting chic winter fashion. (Source: Instagram/shaleenanathani; Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma sashayed down the airport sporting chic winter fashion. (Source: Instagram/shaleenanathani; Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We can never get enough of airport fashion! A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor was seen giving us style lessons on how to work tone-on-tone like a pro. And now, we spotted Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma slaying winter airport fashion without getting out of their comfort zone.

Padukone opted for a grey knitted sweater along with a pair of black leather pants, which she teamed with thigh-high boots. Her look is a beautiful mix of high-end fashion and casual street style. She accessorised her outfit with black sunglasses, and a handbag and rounded out her look with minimal make-up and soft wavy hair. We think the Padmavati actor carried herself with elegance.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma picked a white printed Gucci T-shirt teamed with distressed denims and a long trench coat featuring a hoodie. She complemented her outfit with a pair of Gucci floral printed slip ons and a Prada backpack. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor too chose to keep her make-up minimal and gave finishing touches to her look with soft wavy hair.

Anushka Sharma looks super stylish. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma looks super stylish. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma wears a really trendy trench coat. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma wears a really trendy trench coat. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

So, who do you think nailed the airport look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

