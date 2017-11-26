Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari slay in ethnic wear at Asiavision Movie Awards 2017

Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari look stunning at the Asiavision Movie Awards. (Source: shaleenanathani/ sanamratansi/Instagram) Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari look stunning at the Asiavision Movie Awards. (Source: shaleenanathani/ sanamratansi/Instagram)

Not just acting skills, Deepika Padukone has often impressed us with her impeccable fashion sense as well. During her recent outings for Padmavati promotions, the diva gave us some serious fashion goals by showing us how to nail different ethnic wear. From looking regal in a green Banarasi sari to taking the fashion quotient a notch higher in a golden kurta and palazzo combo, the actor seems to have mastered the art of traditional fashion, occasionally with a twist.

For this year’s Asiavision Movie Awards held in Sharjah, the xXx actor opted for an all-white ensemble by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The white sari was paired with a silver embellished blouse that featured a plunging neckline. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, she added a twist to the sari by teaming it with a beautiful ornate cape with floral motifs and feather detailing. Her paring is an unusual one and difficult to carry but Padukone managed to pull off with confidence and sophistication.

Keeping her accessories minimal with studded earrings, hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori completed the look with a neatly tied ponytail, while make-up artist Sandhya Shekar rounded off her look with nude make-up, smokey eyes and dark red lips.

While Padukone stole the limelight, Aditi Rao Hydari too impressed us in an Anju Modi creation. The actor decked up in a grey embroidered kurta and velvety skirt combo, accessorised with golden traditional golden jewellery from Jaipur Gems. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she gave finishing touches to her look with minimal make-up, thickly-lined eyes and sleek straight hair.

Who do you nailed the ethnic look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd