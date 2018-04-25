Deepika Padukone is a vision in an Anamika Khanna outfit at the Time 100 gala

Deepika Padukone stepped out in an Anamika Khanna outfit at the Time 100 gala. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Deepika Padukone stepped out in an Anamika Khanna outfit at the Time 100 gala. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Deepika Padukone who has carved out a spot for herself in the Time’s 100 most influential list, became the only Indian actor this year to be included in the coveted list. The Padmaavat actor recently attended the Time 100 Gala in New York City and for the event, she picked a bejewelled Anamika Khanna ensemble in pristine white. With the designer’s signature delicate floral applique work and generous use of satin, the outfit was a glamorous number that exuded strong vibes of feminity.

Indian celebrities wearing a lot of capes on international red carpets is a growing trend, and this was just another example of it. The cut-out creation had a satin cape attached to it and we like the subtle drama the actor channelled through the gown.

The experimental piece by Khanna had many elements to it that draws attention, from the sari-style drape with the bead-encrusted netted front that joins to the single-side satin cape, which was balanced on the other shoulder with a whimsical floral ruffle. A scooping deep neck showed off her decolletage and defined collar bones.

Padukone accentuated her look with a wine-hued lip shade (an unusual shade for the actor) and kohl-lined eyes and rounded out the ensemble with a pair of emerald earrings – again a combination the actor and her contemporaries have been favouring of late – from Farah Khan Fine Jewellery and her much-loved sleek chignon.

White seems to be a favourite with Indian actors at the TIME 100 red carpet, as in 2016, we had seen Priyanka Chopra – who was then part of the esteemed list of the 100 most influential people – wearing a white pantsuit by Danish label ST. studio by Olcay Gulsen to the event at the time. The Quantico star even shared a throwback picture of the cover from 2016.

The actor also appeared on the cover of a leading fashion magazine, Tings, working her magic in a black leather jacket. Unlike the Vogue cover when her outfit grabbed all the attention, it was her fierce make-up and beautifully tousled hairdo that took the cake. Make-up artist Gina Kane opted for a dewy palette with nude lips and light smokey eyes while her hair was styled in a messy manner.

Earlier, we had seen Padukone walking the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra for his famed ‘The Walk of Mijwan’ fashion show, alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor had been draped in an ethereal tulle lehenga set with intricately embroidered patterns on it. She had opted for a cape-like drape of the dupatta and looked lovely in emerald earrings.

