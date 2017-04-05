Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Whose airport style is better?

The trio: Alia Bhatt (L), Deepika Padukone (C) and Sonam Kapoor rocked airport style. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The trio: Alia Bhatt (L), Deepika Padukone (C) and Sonam Kapoor rocked airport style. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, these three powerful names of the Hindi film industry are really strong women with commendable sense of fashion. Their style quotients are without a doubt, the most talked about with fashionistas keeping a tab of their red carpet appearances, promotional stints and not to forget airport spottings. After all, airports are a hub of innovative and some really cool casual wears.

Deepika Padukone’s turtle-shaped sunnies is on our wishlist. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone’s turtle-shaped sunnies is on our wishlist. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Recently, Deepika Padukone was seen at the Mumbai airport sporting a very easy look, perfect for times when you are travelling during times when the weather is slightly cold. The actress looked effortlessly chic in a blush pink pastel sweater and ankle length jeans which she paired with Nike sneakers and her Chanel canvas tote. Her turtle-shaped glasses added a nice touch to her look, also her nail paint which matched the colour of her top.

Alia Bhatt showed us how to elevate a basic look with a nice jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt showed us how to elevate a basic look with a nice jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was seen paparazzi ready in a white tank top which she paired with distressed blue skinny denims. The long powder-blue coat and rugged boots instantly elevated her look from cool to super cool. We also love her red backpack.

Sonam Kapoor looks ready to walk through the fashion streets of Paris. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor looks ready to walk through the fashion streets of Paris. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor looked like she was ready to walk through the fashion streets in Paris in a crop top and black skinny jeans, which she layered extremely well with a navy blue blazer. We love how she styled her look with gold hoops, a black choker, a Bottega Veneta belt and a bright red lip shade. The Chanel bag and round sunnies from Prada were the right choice of accessories.

Whose airport look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

