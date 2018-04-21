Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar: Best airport looks of the week (Apr 15- Apr 21)

Last week, Karan Johar looked dapper in a checkered jacket, Anushka Sharma kept it easy-breezy in a salwar suit and Kangana Ranaut showed us yet another way to rock a simple cotton sari at the airport. This week too, celebs like Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif showed us uber-cool ways to beat the heat while sashaying down the airport. Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week
Karan Johar
The director, who is known for his trendy and experimental airport fashion, looked handsome in a grey longline blazer teamed with a pair of blue distressed jeans and a black T-shirt. He accessorised her outfit with black sneakers, matching shades and a silver-shaded sling bag.
Neha Dhupia
The actor/co-host took the ethnic route as she opted for a pastel pink salwar suit teamed with a pair of white palazzo and a matching dupatta. A perfect ensemble for your summer travel style, we say. She accessorised it with a black handbag and a statement watch and opted for a no make-up look.
Disha Patani
Patani took the athleisure trend a notch higher in green track pants teamed with a white crop top. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of dark sunnies, a handbag and Puma slippers. Minimal mke-up and touseled hair completed her look.
Alia Bhatt
With the sweltering heat all around, layering can be a tricky fashion choice and while many would give it a breather for some time, Alia Bhatt isn’t one of them. The Highway actor was recently spotted at the airport sporting a perky and casual look in a white top-black tights combo, but what really caught the attention was the trailing printed blue cape she layered her attire with. The actor rounded out her look with a pair of white shoes.
Deepika Padukone
The Bajirao Mastani actor was spotted at the airport keeping her style quotient comfortable and chic. She stepped out in a pair of drool-worthy fringe-hem jeans, which was paired with a cool Zadig and Voltaire grey tee knotted on the side with ‘GLAMOUR’ emblazoned in black across the front. To add oomph to her toned down look, Padukone accessorised with cat eye sunnies and a Celine bag. Now, that’s a stylish way to travel, we think.
Malaika Arora
Another fashionista who amped up her casual curation was Arora, who was spotted in a pair of olive green joggers paired with a grey top. Though the combo is somewhat dull, it is evidently something one can wear if layered with a glitzy Gucci denim jacket. She rounded out her look with a red tote and black sunnies.
Kangana Ranaut
Be it saris, power suits or casuals, the Queen actor manages to carry them all effortlessly. This time, she opted for a vibrant orange tracksuit from Gucci, which she teamed with a pair of black boots. Giving accessories a total miss, she kept her make-up minimal and let her voluminous curls do the talking.
Katrina Kaif
The Tiger Zinda Hai actor was seen donning a tangy orange sweatshirt from P.E Nation teamed with a pair of black track pants and ankle-length sneakers. She quirked up her outfit with a pair of retro sunglasses.
