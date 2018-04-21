Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar: Best airport looks of the week (Apr 15- Apr 21)

Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Last week, Karan Johar looked dapper in a checkered jacket, Anushka Sharma kept it easy-breezy in a salwar suit and Kangana Ranaut showed us yet another way to rock a simple cotton sari at the airport. This week too, celebs like Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif showed us uber-cool ways to beat the heat while sashaying down the airport. Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week

Karan Johar

The director, who is known for his trendy and experimental airport fashion, looked handsome in a grey longline blazer teamed with a pair of blue distressed jeans and a black T-shirt. He accessorised her outfit with black sneakers, matching shades and a silver-shaded sling bag.

Karan Johar looked dapper in a grey blazer. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar looked dapper in a grey blazer. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia

The actor/co-host took the ethnic route as she opted for a pastel pink salwar suit teamed with a pair of white palazzo and a matching dupatta. A perfect ensemble for your summer travel style, we say. She accessorised it with a black handbag and a statement watch and opted for a no make-up look.

Neha Dhupia kept it traditional and comfortable in a pastel pink salwar suit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia kept it traditional and comfortable in a pastel pink salwar suit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani

Patani took the athleisure trend a notch higher in green track pants teamed with a white crop top. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of dark sunnies, a handbag and Puma slippers. Minimal mke-up and touseled hair completed her look.

Disha Patani gives cool, casual style inspiration. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani gives cool, casual style inspiration. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt

With the sweltering heat all around, layering can be a tricky fashion choice and while many would give it a breather for some time, Alia Bhatt isn’t one of them. The Highway actor was recently spotted at the airport sporting a perky and casual look in a white top-black tights combo, but what really caught the attention was the trailing printed blue cape she layered her attire with. The actor rounded out her look with a pair of white shoes.

Alia Bhatt spotted at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt spotted at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone

The Bajirao Mastani actor was spotted at the airport keeping her style quotient comfortable and chic. She stepped out in a pair of drool-worthy fringe-hem jeans, which was paired with a cool Zadig and Voltaire grey tee knotted on the side with ‘GLAMOUR’ emblazoned in black across the front. To add oomph to her toned down look, Padukone accessorised with cat eye sunnies and a Celine bag. Now, that’s a stylish way to travel, we think.

Deepika Padukone stepped out in a pair of fringe-hem jeans. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone stepped out in a pair of fringe-hem jeans. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora

Another fashionista who amped up her casual curation was Arora, who was spotted in a pair of olive green joggers paired with a grey top. Though the combo is somewhat dull, it is evidently something one can wear if layered with a glitzy Gucci denim jacket. She rounded out her look with a red tote and black sunnies.

Malaika Arora kept her layering game on point. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora kept her layering game on point. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut

Be it saris, power suits or casuals, the Queen actor manages to carry them all effortlessly. This time, she opted for a vibrant orange tracksuit from Gucci, which she teamed with a pair of black boots. Giving accessories a total miss, she kept her make-up minimal and let her voluminous curls do the talking.

Kangana Ranaut in an all-Gucci outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in an all-Gucci outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor was seen donning a tangy orange sweatshirt from P.E Nation teamed with a pair of black track pants and ankle-length sneakers. She quirked up her outfit with a pair of retro sunglasses.

Katrina Kaif rocked the athleisure trend at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif rocked the athleisure trend at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Would you like to recreate any look? Let us know in the comments section below.

