Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt ace travel style with this style trick; see pics

Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone: Whose look do you prefer? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone: Whose look do you prefer? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to airport fashion, both Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are known for channeling ultra-chic style statements. Be it nailing semi-denim jackets, stunning winter fashion, athleisure outfits or the deconstructed fashion trend, the beauties have pulled off all. This time, while sashaying down the airport, we spotted two common things in their fashion statements – monochrome outfits and statement jackets.

The Padmaavat actor was seen wearing a pair of black ripped denims with a white top which she styled with a leather jacket from Tod’s. But what’s interesting is that, the crop jacket was actually two-toned – black on the outside and a shade of pink on the inside.

She accessorised it with a pair of stylish cat eye sunglasses, a black bag and matching brogues. We like her tousled, windswept hair, which seemed perfect for a casual outing! Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Padukone’s look gets a thumbs up from us.

(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Bhatt, too opted for a pair of black denims with a white V-neckline top. She combined it with a black jacket featuring quirky prints and added some colour with a large red handbag. She completed her look with a pair of Nike sneakers and dark sunglasses and a top bun. We think the Udta Punjab actor’s look is a great choice for days when you don’t want to dress up yet look stylish.

(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We think both the actor’s nailed the airport look, but what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd