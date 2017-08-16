Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut: Who aced the airport style?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We love spotting celebs at airports, as we believe it’s a good way to keep a check on the latest trends and also learn a few tricks on how to style the basics in a way that can instantly elevate a look. Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut are two Bollywood celebs known for their super-cool and comfortable travel styles, but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, not so much. It won’t be an understatement to say that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star has given us really bizarre looks in the past, but this time it’s different.

Seen returning from Australia with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, the former beauty queen picked up a smart sweatshirt from Monisha Jaising with gold embossed rock n’ roll written on it. She paired it with simple black jeans, and Nike sneakers and complemented it with a black Gucci handheld bag.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Monisha Jaising sweatshirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Monisha Jaising sweatshirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We love the touch of the blazing red pout and those cat-eye sunglasses. She did good!

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone aced her fashion game in basics. The white top (from Purple Paisley) and blue jeans (From Zara) combo is a classic and we love the way she casually shrugged on that denim jacket to add oomph to her too-cool-for-school look.

The statement, ankle length boots and a pair of blue aviators made all the difference. It’s something we would definitely like to try the next time we are jet-setting.

Another Bollywood beauty who inspired us is Kangana Ranaut in casuals while on her way to Hyderabad.

The monochrome polka print, smocked waist dress by Prada looked comfortable for a flight and she accessorised it well with nude peep toes from Miu Miu and a tan Chloe sling bag.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd