Deepika Padukone wins with chic formula to style her cool and casual airport look

While travelling light and donning casual and comfortable clothes is the need of the hour, style must not take a backseat. And Deepika Padukone, who mostly goes with her blacks and blues, has a chic take on how to transform her easy curations into travel-savvy ones.

Recently, the Padmaavat actor was spotted at the airport. Living up to her streak, she picked a pair of comfy looking ankle-high sweatpants, teamed with a white tank top. Although her look was quite minimal, the actor added oomph with a pair of classy sunnies and a drool-worthy Chanel bag. She rounded out her look with a pair of Nike sneakers.

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone kept her travel look casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone kept her travel look casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone complemented it with a chic Chanel bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone complemented it with a chic Chanel bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had seen the actor in a pastel pink ensemble for a dinner date with her mum. Teamed with a billowing dupatta, the Good Earth outfit had looked ideal for a casual day out in the city. The 32-year-old had complemented it with another chic Chanel bag. We think she had looked lovely and had given us some goals on how to dress up for warm summer evenings.

Deepika Padukone stepped out in a Good Earth suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone stepped out in a Good Earth suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone picked a summer friendly outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone picked a summer friendly outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone spotted round and about the city with her mother. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone spotted round and about the city with her mother. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

