Deepika Padukone wins with chic formula to style her cool and casual airport look

Sunday, June 10, 2018
Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport recently. While she sported a cool and casual travel outfit, she added oomph to it with a simple trick. Check out pictures of the actor here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 10, 2018 12:12:47 pm
Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone airport style, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone western fashion, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone upped the ante of her casual look with this simple style trick. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

While travelling light and donning casual and comfortable clothes is the need of the hour, style must not take a backseat. And Deepika Padukone, who mostly goes with her blacks and blues, has a chic take on how to transform her easy curations into travel-savvy ones.

Recently, the Padmaavat actor was spotted at the airport. Living up to her streak, she picked a pair of comfy looking ankle-high sweatpants, teamed with a white tank top. Although her look was quite minimal, the actor added oomph with a pair of classy sunnies and a drool-worthy Chanel bag. She rounded out her look with a pair of Nike sneakers.

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone airport style, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone western fashion, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone airport style, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone western fashion, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone kept her travel look casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone is a vision in an Anamika Khanna outfit at the Time 100 gala

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone airport style, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone western fashion, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone complemented it with a chic Chanel bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone’s Burberry airport look is quirky, but the styling could have been better

Earlier, we had seen the actor in a pastel pink ensemble for a dinner date with her mum. Teamed with a billowing dupatta, the Good Earth outfit had looked ideal for a casual day out in the city. The 32-year-old had complemented it with another chic Chanel bag. We think she had looked lovely and had given us some goals on how to dress up for warm summer evenings.

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone airport look, Deepika Padukone ethnic wear, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone stepped out in a Good Earth suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone airport look, Deepika Padukone ethnic wear, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone picked a summer friendly outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone airport look, Deepika Padukone ethnic wear, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone spotted round and about the city with her mother. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Padukone’s look? Let us know in the comments below.

