Deepika Padukone’s Burberry airport look is quirky, but the styling could have been better

Deepika Padukone’s airport style has mostly revolved around comfort fashion with a peppering of some trendy twists. However, rarely have we seen her dabbling with quirky styles – which is usually the domain of Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut – and so, this time, when the actor was spotted at the airport in a funky Burberry outfit, she really caught our attention.

The Padmaavat actor, who was apparently headed towards New York City, was seen keeping it comfortable in a green cotton sweatshirt with a cute ‘fish and chip’ print on it. The eye-catching T-shirt was teamed with a pair of flared denim pants and layered with a nude jacket with flamboyant lettering prints. We think her actor’s outfit was definitely interesting, but we wish she had styled it better as the ill-fitting apparel did not do full justice to the actor’s look.

Shaleena Nathani, Padukone’s stylist, also posted a photograph and video of the actress arriving at the airport.

Padukone rounded out her look with a pair of round shades and an olive green tote. Since we love the actor’s quirky uptake on casual style, we delved into the numbers to find out how much it would cost us to get the Burberry beauty. And it turns out the sweatshirt is priced at around Rs 26,000.

According to reports, this trip might be a preparation for her red carpet appearance at the upcoming Met Gala 2018 on May 7. Last year, Padukone and Priyanka Chopra made quite a splash at the event, though the latter did make more headlines for her dramatic detective-inspired look.

Earlier, we had seen Padukone clad in a pristine white Manish Malhotra ensemble for the ‘The Walk of Mijwan’ fashion show. The actor who turned showstopper for the ace designer wore a semi-sheer, embellished lehenga set with a trailing cape-like dupatta drape. Stylist Shaleena Nathani accessorised the actor’s look with emerald tear-drop earrings and the actor’s look was complemented with a bold red lip and a sleek ponytail. We think the actor looked lovely.

