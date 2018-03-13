Deck up in the best outfits this Navratri

Tips for the best outfits this Navratri. (Source: YouTube) Tips for the best outfits this Navratri. (Source: YouTube)

With the onset of spring, Navratri is one of those festivals which are no more limited to fasting and revering but also involve decking up and keeping the festive vibe buzzing throughout the nine days with the right outfits. Sandeep Sharma, Director of Fabriclore suggested some tips.

* Gujarati embroidery: The colourful yarns sewn and adorned with mirror work in pop shades of purple, magenta, green, orange and more, on a base of beige, off-white, red and yellow, are a perfect match for designing ethnic ensembles this Navratri.

* Kota doria: Dipped and dyed in bright summer hues of orange, yellow, red and blue, the feather-like and breezy kota doria fabric can be fashioned into heritage Kota saris or fusion outfits like capes, asymmetrical or front slit kurtas.

* Mughal prints: Ensembles like straight slit kurtas, teamed with crinkled skirts or palazzo pants, mirroring the palatial Mughal designs of gardens and opulent Mughal architecture on fabrics like Cotton and Chanderi Silk are an ideal pick for Navratri.

* Jacquard: The sheer damask, floral and geometric Jacquard motifs exude a springtime festive feel to every outfit designed. One can design jackets teamed with printed cotton anarkalis, straight slit kurtis, palazzo pants and more for the festive occasion.

* Foil print chanderi silk: A summer staple fabric, embossed with gold foil prints, or subtle embroidery in designs of florals, paisleys, bootis and more, goes well with the mood of Navratri. Pastel shades, adorned with colourful threadwork and zari borders can be customized into a plethora of ethnic outfits, and even dupattas.

Surya Suri, founder at Steele, also has some tips to share when it comes to opting for the right outfit.

* Handloom and other natural fabrics shirt in rich colours like mustard yellow and royal blue can be worn during the Navrati festival for a contemporary yet festive look.

* If you find the traditional long kurta boring, you can opt for a nice linen, silk shirt along with bandi for the occasion. The glossy & stylish fabric will make you look regal.

