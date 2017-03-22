Brazilian designer brings out Princess line for Indian market

Are you fond of her collection? (Source: Daniella Helayel/Instagram) Are you fond of her collection? (Source: Daniella Helayel/Instagram)

Princess-like ensembles by Brazilian-born designer Daniella Helayel, whose sapphire blue silk creation was worn by Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton when her engagement to Prince William was announced, will now be available in India.

Helayal’s dress line will be available in the country through e-commerce platform Koovs.com, starting May.

Inspired by Kate’s sister Pippa’s much-anticipated wedding, and to coincide with the summer party season, the Princess collection by Helayel will offer seamless day-to-evening wear, read a statement.

Having returned to fashion last year with her new label Dhela, this is her first collaboration with Koovs specifically for young style-conscious women in India.

“I started designing to make clothes that made women feel sexy and confident — clothes that could move seamlessly from day-wear to evening, that looked great and that lasted. I believe that feeling gorgeous, sophisticated and confident should be accessible to every woman,” Helayal said in a statement.

The designer has also created clothes for celebrities like Madonna and Scarlett Johansson.

