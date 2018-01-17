Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018: Manushi Chhillar makes a stylish debut in a disco-striped tutu

Manushi Chhillar looks stunning on Dabboo Ratnani’s annual calendar. (Source: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram) Manushi Chhillar looks stunning on Dabboo Ratnani’s annual calendar. (Source: manushi_chhillar/ Instagram)

Dabboo Ratnani comes out with an annual calendar every year featuring top Bollywood stars and this time too, it’s no different. However, apart from the B-Town celebs, Manushi Chhillar will be making her debut on the coveted calendar.

Chhillar shared a sneak-peek of her sizzling photo shoot with the fashion photographer, on her Instagram account and we couldn’t take our eyes off her risque avatar. The Haryana girl looked stunning in a semi-sheer tutu with a disco striped bodice. The dramatic ruffle applique work along the sleeves added oomph to her attire.

The 20-year-old, who has mostly been spotted in saris and other ethnic wears, took it up a notch this time when she bared some skin with a plunging neckline. Keeping it tastefully sultry, she paired her outfit with black velvet thigh-high boots. Check out pics here.

Hear it from Chhillar and Ratnani

Accessorising with multiple rings, Chhillar rounded out her look with dewy make-up and a sleek middle-parted hairdo.

Here’s a glimpse of the other celebs who will be appearing on the calendar as well.

Amitabh Bachchan

Vidya Balan

Jacqueline Fernandez

Shraddha Kapoor

Kajol

Varun Dhawan

We love the Miss World’s steamy style statement but what about you? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd