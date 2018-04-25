‘Daas Dev’ promotions: Aditi Rao Hydari shows different ways to stay fashionable and comfortable this summer

Aditi Rao Hydari in a colourful fusion wear or an easy-breezy contemporary outfit: What’s your pick? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla; Instagram) Aditi Rao Hydari in a colourful fusion wear or an easy-breezy contemporary outfit: What’s your pick? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla; Instagram)

With the summer season here, Bollywood celebrities are already giving some serious fashion goals in comfortable and ultra-chic outfits. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ethnic navy blue dress from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja teamed with red sneakers or Priyanka Chopra’s printed floral dress from Brock Collection, actors have come up with different ways to amp up their summer style accessories. This time around, we spotted Aditi Rao Hydari, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Daas Dev, channelling some colourful and quirky outfits for the season.

The Padmaavat actor was spotted wearing colourful separates from Payal Khandwala, which included an off-shoulder top-styled kurta and mustard yellow palazzo. Stylist Sanam Ratansi gave the bright and bold attire an ethnic touch by teaming it with a pair of silver danglers from Amrapali Jewels and a matching bracelet by Lara Morakhia. She further accessorised it with a tan-coloured Chloé Marcie bag and silver jootis.

Keeping the vibrant outfit in mind, it was a clever choice to opt for minimal make-up. A dewy sheen with nude eyes and wavy hair rounded off her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a Payal Khandwala number. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari in a Payal Khandwala number. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

For another promotional look, we saw Hydari taking a 180-degree turn as she kept it cool and comfortable in a light-coloured ensemble from Rahul Mishra. She was seen wearing a light gray, striped, paper bag flared trousers teamed with a white, tucked-in camisole. She styled her outfit with hoop earrings and a couple of rings.

For the make-up, she went for bright red lips and well-defined eyes, which complemented her look very well.

