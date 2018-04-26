Who wore what: Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha at Daas Dev premiere

Aditi Rao Hydari (C), Huma Qureshi (L) and Richa Chadha at Daas Dev premiere. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari (C), Huma Qureshi (L) and Richa Chadha at Daas Dev premiere. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The premiere of Daas Dev, which took place on April 25, saw Bollywood celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha clad in power suits, striking dresses and the classic blue and white combo. While Hydari and Qureshi managed to nail their looks effortlessly, we think Chadha could have done better. Here’s a glimpse into who wore what.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari, who was busy with the promotions of Daas Dev until a couple of days ago, was seen channeling comfortable and stylish summer fashion in colourful and quirky outfits. However, this time, the actor chose to tone it down a bit in a brown pantsuit combo from Zara. She teamed the separates with a black crop top and accessorised with black peep-toe heels from Steve Madden. We like how stylist Sanam Ratansi gave an ethnic touch by pairing her outfit with silver danglers from Deepa Gurnani. Dewy make-up with bold red lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a Zara pantsuit during Daas Dev premiere. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari in a Zara pantsuit during Daas Dev premiere. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi

Qureshi went for a pair of blue jeans teamed with a white top featuring ruffle detail on the bodice and a black necktie, which added an interesting touch. She styled it with a pair of black strappy heels and hoop earrings and rounded off with a nude make-up palette and well-defined eyes.

Huma Qureshi went for a blue and white combo at the Daas Dev premiere. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla Huma Qureshi went for a blue and white combo at the Daas Dev premiere. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla

Richa Chadha

The Fukrey Returns actor opted for a purple, asymmetrical, off-shoulder dress, which she teamed with a pair of white pumps. There’s nothing about the outfit that we like. Even her funky neckpiece was a damper. The only saving grace is her make-up with a dewy sheen, light smokey eyes and a pink lip shade.

Richa Chadha attends Daas Dev premiere in a purple dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Richa Chadha attends Daas Dev premiere in a purple dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd