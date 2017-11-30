Craftsmanship a dying art in India: Designer Latha Puttanna

Puttanna was a handpicked designer to have designed a collection of exquisite saris called ‘Yards of Heritage’, for Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC). (Source: File Photo) Puttanna was a handpicked designer to have designed a collection of exquisite saris called ‘Yards of Heritage’, for Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC). (Source: File Photo)

Designer Latha Puttanna, who has completed 25 years in the industry, says that craftsmanship is the essence of good fashion but unfortunately its a dying art in India.

“Craftsmanship is the essence of good fashion. It’s what sets a creation apart. But unfortunately in India, it’s a dying art. Most of our craftsmanship comes from remote regions in the country, that do not have access to large markets and fair prices. But the work they do is nothing short of brilliant or extraordinary. And I want to do all I can to revive it.,” Puttanna told IANS in an email interview.

The Bengaluru based designer feels that brilliance of textile has always been there but a lot of craft is near extinction.

“The range of textiles, the intricacy in handlooms, the delicate nuances of workmanship – these are things that have come down generations! It’s not something that’s new. But what has happened is that it has not received the acknowledgment and appreciation that has been due to it.

“However, in the recent past, I see that marketing and the growth of social media have helped in bringing these to light. And of course, a whole host of designers are exploring newer avenues by blending classic fashion with modern needs. So, in terms of exploiting our potential – yes, we have made some headway. But sadly, a lot of these crafts are near extinction. And if we don’t hurry, it may be too late,” she said.

Puttanna was a handpicked designer (2011-2012) to have designed a collection of exquisite saris called ‘Yards of Heritage’, for Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC). She has revived a number of heritage weaves in this collection, infusing them with new life through her signature design sensibilities.

The designer for 25 years is consistently delivered hallmark creations in women’s ethnic wear. With her naturally keen eye for colours, sense of design, knowledge of fabrics and understanding of feminine couture she create women’s wear using ethnic Indian fabrics and traditional Indian crafts.

Puttanna participated in many fashion weeks. However she feels that Indian fashion is ignored in all aspects.

“I think Indian fashion in all its aspects is ignored. From traditional textiles and ethnic craftsmanship to the artisans who work relentlessly for very little, there’s a lot that needs to be done for these aspects. Which is why, almost all of my work is a reflection of this,” she said.

She feels that having integrity and being true to your art form is what is most important.

“Take pride in Indian fashion, because it’s incredible, and has so much potential, and more than that – it’s who we really are,” she said adding that her 25 years of journey in the industry has been “beautiful and insightful”

“I started off in this industry because I was passionate about Indian textiles and design, and I wanted to bring my creative sensibilities to the fore. Over 25 years, none of that has abated. In fact, in this time, I have only been constantly inspired and enamoured by the potential Indian fashion truly holds.

“Yes, the industry too has evolved and the new horizons have opened up – which makes it all the more exciting and eventful. So, it’s been wonderful and I’m sure it’s only going to get better,” said the designer .

She is also looking forward to open her standalone store — first in Bangalore, and eventually expanding to cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

“I also am extremely positive about making ‘Latha’ a global brand,” she said.

