Courting Controversy

NOT NIFTY: The Centre’s decision to appoint former cricketer and two-time BJP MP Chetan Chauhan as the Chairman of the National Institute of Fashion Technology met with a fair bit of flak from within and outside the industry. While some designers did speak up about it being a case of cronyism, other industry insiders dismissed the chairperson as more of a figurehead than a threat to the institute’s functioning.

PELL MELL: Shantanu and Nikhil Mehra invited the ire of politician Omar Abdullah when GQ India’s Twitter handle proclaimed that the designer duo was recreating a “bullet pellet effect” via make-up for their show “Kashmiriyat” at the GQ Fashion Nights. “Am I reading this correctly? A pellet injury ‘effect’ is being created for a fashion show. That seems macabre if not downright thoughtless,” tweeted Abdullah. The designers, of course, denied it and put the effect down to replicating “weathered skin”.

LIP SERVICE: Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan’s Cannes Film Festival red-carpet outings have always attracted their fair share of bouquets and brickbats. This year too, the former beauty queen’s bold decision to wear a bright lavender lip colour with her Rami Kadi gown became a trending topic on social media. It might have been a gutsy move for the actor, but ended up looking like a make-up mishap instead. Apocalipstick blunder, indeed.

COVER STORY: Priyanka Chopra’s cover for the October-November 2016 issue of Conde Nast Traveller attracted a lot of censure for purportedly being insensitive to the Syrian refugee crisis. The image, which had the actor wearing a tank top with the words “Refugee”, “Immigrant” and “Outsider” crossed out, but “Traveller” still intact, was called insulting and tactless. Chopra said, “I’m really apologetic about sentiments being hurt…but the message has been misconstrued. The magazine was very clear that they wanted to send a message about addressing xenophobia with labels.”

UNIFORM CODE: Even as Team Great Britain turned to Stella McCartney for their Olympics opening ceremony uniform and the United States called upon Ralph Lauren to do the honours, the Indian team sported lacklustre suits and ombre saris topped with blazers, designed by Study by Janak. Even as sportswomen complained about the stuffy blazers taking away from the beauty of the sari drape, social media had a field day at the grand-scale fashion fail.