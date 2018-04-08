Is coral pink the latest on the fashion block? Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta certainly think so

Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta step out in coral outfits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta step out in coral outfits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Looking for what’s the latest on the fashion circuit? With the warm weathers setting in, vibrant and bold colours are a popular choice and after a bevy of cheery yellows and cool whites, it seems it is time for a much softer hue of coral pink as our Bollywood celebrities showed us.

And who better than the trendsetters to show us how to pull off this pretty shade? Recently, Malaika Arora, who is considered a popular fashion icon experimented with the colour and stepped out in an elegant halter neck pantsuit from Amit Aggarwal. The outfit was washed with a soothing shade of coral pink and we like the hint of metallics on the collar that are a signature of the designer. The look was accessorised with a pair of Viange silver earrings. An interesting combination, we think.

Not just the contemporaries, but the colour goes equally well in ethnic also as Huma Qureshi showed us. The Jolly LLB 2 actor was clad in a charming kurta palazzo set from Anoli Shah and her minimalist outfit was layered with an intricately embroidered floor-length jacket. Very subtle, yet elegant, don’t you think?

Lara Dutta also played up the colour on the sets of her show High Fever, where she wore a bodycon gown in coral with a ruffle effect on the bodice. The Rajat Tangri number also featured a cape trailing behind and we think it was an attractive piece. However, the actor’s nude make-up tones were a letdown and we wish she had opted for some rich colour like wine or burgundy on the lips.

What do you think about the actors’ looks? Would you try out the coral colour? Let us know in the comments below.

