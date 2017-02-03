How to dress your best for cocktail parties? Here are the dos and don’ts

White and silver grey jewellery can complete the look. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) White and silver grey jewellery can complete the look. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Take out fashion pieces with metallic embellishments along with statement jewellery to shine at cocktail parties, says an expert.

Monica Garg, Luxury Image Consultant, International Luxury Academy, suggests what to wear and what not to at parties:

WHAT TO WEAR

* Metallic embellishments: You can go for metallic jacquard flare fits, embellished neck metallic trapeze dresses, metallic skirts and metallic pencil dresses.

* Sequin dresses: Maxis, long gowns or sequin corset fitted dresses can do the magic.

* Cropped jackets: Black leather jackets along with black pump shoes, long sleeve lace cropped bolero shrugs and cropped metallic velvet jackets can be considered too.

* Embellished tops: Embellished Indian kurtis teamed up with black wide leg pants, sequin embellished sparkle glitter cowl neck tank top and embellished crop tops are good options.

* Slim black pants: Pick anything from black lace jumpsuit, black two-piece party pants to a simple printed chiffon wide leg pants.

* Black party dress teamed up with metallic pumps: Heels in nude/brown/bronze, metallic open toe chunky heels, pointed toe leather pump high heels can make you stand out.

* Statement jewellery: White and silver grey pearl cluster bib chunky necklace, chunky bold cluster bib necklace, crystal cluster necklace and shiny gems necklace can complete the look.

* Chic bags: Beaded clutches, silver satin rhinestone bags and glitter fabric purse or bags will help to accessories the party look.

WHAT NOT TO WEAR

* Dull outfits: Avoid wearing dresses in dull yellow, pale green or mustard colour.

* Daytime outfits: Don’t wear the regular outfits like jeans, T-shirts, flat heels or shoes with ordinary looks.

* Corporate clothes: Wearing corporate clothes or formals like shirts, pants or suits would be a fashion disaster.