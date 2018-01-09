Classy in blue and cute in stripes: Kareena and Taimur grab all the attention at the airport

Kareena Kapoor Khan with baby Taimur is the cutest thing you will see today. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan with baby Taimur is the cutest thing you will see today. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Classy is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s style statement every time she sashays across the airport. And this time too, the actor looked like a dark dame in her all-blue ensemble. Blending comfort with fashion, the Veere Di Wedding actor was clicked at the airport in a chic hoodie from Stella McCartney. We like the elongated ribbed sleeves with “All is Love” inked in red on them. The actor paired her blue sweatshirt with a pair of blue denim jeans, black sneakers and sunglasses.

The actor’s make-up was simple but we like the way she played up her dewy complexion with bright red lips. A sleek chignon made a chic statement and we like the interesting take the actor brings to airport fashion.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Since we love the sweatshirt the actor wore, we thought to delve into the numbers to find out how much it would cost to own it. According to the listing on Stella McCartney’s website, the hoodie is priced at $945, which is around Rs 60,000.

Taimur was his mother’s cute companion while the actor returned from her annual Swiss holiday. The one-year-old looked adorable in a pinstriped shirt teamed with blue denim jeans and red loafers.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s airport style? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd