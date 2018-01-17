Cindy Crawford’s 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber turns designer for Karl Lagerfeld

Supermodel Kaia Gerber is all set to turn fashion designer for fashion mogul Karl Lagerfeld. (Source: kaiagerber/ Instagram) Supermodel Kaia Gerber is all set to turn fashion designer for fashion mogul Karl Lagerfeld. (Source: kaiagerber/ Instagram)

It’s been just 4 months that the 16-year-old daughter of ’90s supermodel Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber has made her runway debut. She has walked the ramp for 18 international brands including Calvin Klein, Prada, Saint Laurent, Versace and opened the show for fashion mogul Karl Lagerfeld’s labels Chanel and Fendi during the Spring 2018 season.

Now the actor/model is turning into a fashion designer as she has collaborated with Karl Lagerfeld to design a capsule collection, Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia, which is set to launch in Fall 2018. The collection is expected to feature footwear, clothing, sunglasses and jewellery. According to WWD, it will be a blend of the two different fashion worlds of Lagerfeld and Gerber, that is, “a mix of California cool for day and French sophistication for after dark.”

Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of Karl Lagerfeld stated in a press release, “When Karl first told us his idea to collaborate with Kaia, we were all excited by the incredible potential and power of bringing their two worlds together. We have been working intensely over the last months with Kaia in L.A. and at our studio in Paris. It was exciting to see her clear vision, passion, and engagement, and the collection will definitely inspire many young women.”

This could be Lagerfeld’s answer to Tommy Hilfiger collaboration with Gigi Hadid, which has become extremely popular in the past few months.

The Karl x Kaia collection will be part of Lagerfeld’s own fashion label and will be launched at his stores, online at Karl.com and with select wholesale partners.

