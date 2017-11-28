Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya steals the show in a Jean Paul Gaultier gown at le Bal in Paris

Ananya Panday made her debut appearance at the Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris. (Source: Bhavana Pandey/Instagram) Ananya Panday made her debut appearance at the Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris. (Source: Bhavana Pandey/Instagram)

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, might have not done a Bollywood film yet but her gorgeous looks is already much discussed and raved about. Refusing to disappoint, the 19-year-old recently made an appearance at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, and completely stole the show with her stellar style statement. Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, also known as le Bal, is a charity fashion event that is held annually in November. Each year 25 girls, within the age of 16 to 22, are selected to make their appearance at the glamorous event in the French capital. The 25th annual Bal des Debutantes took place on November 25 (Saturday) evening.

The event, that is attended by girls from prestigious and reputed families, also witnessed the participation of Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe and other princesses. But it is staggeringly difficult to look away from Panday, who chose an off-shoulder fitted blue and black shimmery gown for her appearance at the society event. She was accompanied by her parents and looked ravishing in the Jean Paul Gaultier creation. Pictures of the event were shared by her mother, Bhavana Pandey on Instagram.

Keeping things minimalistic, Ananya accessorised the outfit with a golden choker and a statement bracelet on one hand, keeping the other bare.

The glamarous event, that started in 1992, was also attended by her cousin Ahaan Panday.

Ananya, while preparing for the waltz, had worn a black and golden Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla gown and, needless to say, looked stunning.

For the after party, she wore a short Monisha Jaising dress and completely rocked the outfit.

