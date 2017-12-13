‘Christmas tree eyebrows’ is the latest holiday beauty trend and it’s simply wild

Devalued Degree
2017 has been touted as the year of the weird eyebrow trends and living up to its name is another trend to add some sparkle and glitter to the upcoming festive season - the Christmas tree eyebrows! Have you tried it yet?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 13, 2017 3:38 pm
After the assault of the dragon brows, feather brows, barbed wire brows, and squiggle brows on our senses, the new Christmas tree inspired eyebrows are here and looks like Instagrammers and Twitterati are in love with it. Now we know that the holiday season is the time to take your beauty and fashion game to the next level but decorating them with ornaments is a tad over-the-top. But not everyone seems to agree with us as there are takers for this as well.

Started by Canadian make-up artist Taylor R, the Christmas tree eyebrows are just in time for the festive season. Few days ago, she posted a video on Instagram captioning it as ” Christmas Tree Eyebrows are here. Why stop at your sweater? Spread Christmas joy via your face.”

After watching a few tutorials, it seems they are quite easy to achieve. All you need is Vaseline or a hair wax to give the brows a fir tree inspired shape and then just decorate the tree tips using gems and metallic stars. And don’t forget to add the star on top of the tree. You can also add Christmas presents cut out from paper at the end of the tree to make it look more dramatic.

Check out the video here.

When Instagrammers and Twitterati started replicating it:

This one even went to the extent of painting her eyebrow green!

Thinking of trying it out? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

