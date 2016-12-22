Hot Christmas 2016 fashion trends: Velvet dresses to reindeer buns and snowflake nail art

Bright colours and funky festive colours are trending for the latest Holiday fashion. (Source: Instagram) Bright colours and funky festive colours are trending for the latest Holiday fashion. (Source: Instagram)

What defines Christmas for you? Is it the twinkling fairy lights, the decked-up tree, innumerable gifts, food or the time with your family? Put all of that together and there will still be something missing. Your dress, silly! Be it your furry-collared-leather jackets or your favourite red socks for the December bonanza, you should always celebrate the winter fanfare in style.

With Christmas just about here, we tell you how to master the perfect Christmas look, with a little help from what’s trending on Instagram, so that you totally nail your Christmas fashion. From dresses to nail art, hairstyle to accessories, shoes or stockings, we have listed all the details that you need.

Christmas outfit

Sport bright colours this winter; ditch the navy blues or army greens. For the Christmas party at home or at the office, what may be the occasion, dazzle the crowd wearing dark red. A perfect pantsuit or A-cut satin dress is nothing but classy and sensuous. Pair it up with bright lipstick and small studs or a plain chain danglers and you are set. Wear a contrasting long white coat. Velvet is in this year and one can even sport a pine-green or wine-red velvet dress along with a leather jacket.

For house parties, if you like a more relaxed and cosy look, opt for bright red sweaters with some cool and trendy Christmas icons – snowman, reindeer or candy stick; you are never too old for it. So, just flaunt it with style. For those who are not very up for an adventure, you can always red-white-green checks – the perfect festive combination.

Christmas hairstyle

Believe it or not, for this Christmas, people are sporting reindeer buns! Yes, from Rudolph’s red nose, to horn head gear, this style has taken Instagram by storm. You will be wrong if you think it’s just children, many adult fashion enthusiasts are sporting the deer look and it’s utterly cute. If the reindeer is too much for you, then just try different braids using red and green satin ribbons and not to forget the red highlights that have overtaken the rainbow craze.

Christmas nails

We have already seen some nice and bizarre nail art trends this year, from galaxy nails to dead scorpion implantaions, 2016 has seen it all. Now for the holiday season, people are painting Christmas trees, snowmen and reindeer to make their nails look X-mas-sy. Glittery red nailpaint has always been the most preferred December shade and people are giving it new twist using sparkly snowflakes. Sample these.

Christmas accessories

No look is complete without a complementing accessories or jewellery. People have been obsession over Christmas tree danglers and cute Santa and reindeer rings, along with quintessential Christmas balls and bells earrings. Golden sling bags and golden shoes seem to be a favourite among fashion enthusiasts, while many take comfort in classic leather boots.

Are you ready for your 2016 Christmas fashion goals?

