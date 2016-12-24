Christmas 2016: Candycane liners to reindeer, top eye make-up trend dominating Holiday season

From candycanes to reindeer and Christmas trees, people have adorned their eyelids with all Holiday symbols. (Source: @cakefaceali, @swetlanapetuhova/ Instagram) From candycanes to reindeer and Christmas trees, people have adorned their eyelids with all Holiday symbols. (Source: @cakefaceali, @swetlanapetuhova/ Instagram)

Every special occasion requires special preparations and when it comes to getting ready for Christmas, we can’t contain our excitement. Sporting the best of red-and-green make-up is a must, but more than that, it’s really important to get it right while incorporating the hottest trends of the season.

This year, Christmas’s being dominated by velvet dresses and reindeer buns but there is always more to make-up and accessories than you think. Here are few eye makeup trends that are buzzing on social media.

Christmas symbols: Candy, gingerbread, reindeer and of course Santa Claus always dominate the flavour and mood during the holiday season. And this year, it seems people are way too excited about candycane eyeliners and Christmas ornament make-up. Yes, people have not only been sporting the usual red-green glitters to adorn their eyes but also painting red-white liners on their eyes.

Apart from candy-liners, people have been also adorning their eyelids with reindeer, snowflakes and Christmas trees. Pairing it up with bold hues of red and burgundy lip colours–these trends characterises X-mas in itself.

And for those of you who are less adventurous, there are special holiday make-up trends for you as well. From snowy Christmas looks to glittery under-eye look, you can choose your style. All in all, bright lips and festive eyes are the flavour of the month.

ORNAMENT THEME 🎁

Beyond these overwhelming eye make-up trends, here are two tutorial to look glamourous this Christmas.

Tell us your favourite eye make-up look.

