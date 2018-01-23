Delhi-based brand accuses Christian Dior of plagiarism after seeing their block prints on Sonam Kapoor’s outfit

Those levelling the allegations of plagiarism against Christian Dior have also shared the blocks they have been using at the store for printing, in the comments’ section. (Source: Pakhi Sen/Facebook) Those levelling the allegations of plagiarism against Christian Dior have also shared the blocks they have been using at the store for printing, in the comments’ section. (Source: Pakhi Sen/Facebook)

Everybody loved Sonam Kapoor’s vibrant, boho-chic look on the cover of a popular magazine’s January issue. The Bollywood fashionista had worn a rustic-shade, printed Christian Dior outfit that she beautifully paired with an earthy, multi-coloured patchwork jacket with fringed hemline. However, now allegations of “blatant plagiarism” against the celebrated international fashion house by a brand called The People Tree is generating buzz, especially on the Internet.

Among those calling out Dior are Gurpreet Sidhu, whose Facebook bio shows she has “worked at the People Tree” and Pakhi Sen, who has uploaded pictures of handmade block print of one of the garments in their store, while comparing it with the print on Kapoor’s Dior outfit on the magazine. Sen, in one of the three pictures, has claimed that the handmade block print was created many years ago at People Tree, where her mother works.

She also goes on to share the blocks they have been using at the store for printing, in the comments’ section.

Photographer Dayanita Singh too responded to the allegations against Dior, siding with People Tree.

Raw Mango has called the act unfortunate while Rimzim Dadu has found it appalling, as mentioned in the comment section of her post.

Indianexpress.com has written to Gurpreet Sidhu and is awaiting her response.

