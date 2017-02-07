Chrissy Teigen pokes fun at her wardrobe malfunction

Teigen was caught on camera at the NRG Stadium in Houston. (Source: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram) Teigen was caught on camera at the NRG Stadium in Houston. (Source: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram)

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen suffered a wardrobe malfunction while watching the Super Bowl with her husband John Legend. She later made fun of it on social media.

ALSO READ | New York Fashion Week: Vaishali S to showcase collection second time

Teigen was caught on camera at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5 with some part of her breast showing through her sheer black blouse, which was supposed to be covered by her tan-coloured blazer.

ALSO READ | Zendaya offers modelling contract to woman who was body-shamed

Her awkward mishap was spotted by a TV viewer who posted a video of the incident, which occurred while she was sitting next to her husband.

The viewer apparently captured a video, zoomed it in and posted it on the social networking platform Twitter.

“@chrissyteigen @johnlegend ummmmm the press box ain’t save you…” the user wrote.

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

Instead of being angry about the video, Teigen was quite cool and even retweeted it on her own account.

“Boom goes the dynamite,” the curvaceous star, who heard about the mini controversy, captioned a video that she tweeted, reports usmagazine.com.