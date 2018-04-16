Chitrangda Singh’s ‘furry belt’ twist to this cherry red sari was a HUGE letdown

Chitrangda Singh failed to pull off the fusion sari look in a Shweta Kapur creation. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Chitrangda Singh failed to pull off the fusion sari look in a Shweta Kapur creation. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

While fusion twists to saris keep on evolving every day with our Bollywood celebrities trying to outdo each other and themselves, it’s not always that the experiments are a huge success. But while that is understandable, it was surprising to the see the otherwise impeccable Chitrangda Singh fail to pull off a boho-chic twist to the six yards.

The Gabbar is Back actor was spotted in a cherry red textured piece from designer Shweta Kapur, which was teamed with an embellished blouse that had a plunging neckline. Though we like the outfit, the styling was abysmal and the furry black-brown belt that was meant to be a playful detail looked completely out of sync with the lovely texture of the sari. The slit detailing at the end of the sari, which gave it an uneven hemline, didn’t help since it looked shoddy and gave the impression that a bit of the sari was coming off at the end.

For the make-up, the actor went with dewy tones, highlighted brows and a pop of matte cherry red on the lips to match her attire. Though we like Singh’s attempt at a retro look, maybe ditching the furry belt would have done the trick.

We like the boho meets retro effect Chitrangda Singh tried to pull off. We like the boho meets retro effect Chitrangda Singh tried to pull off.

Chitrangda Singh styled the fusion sari with a brown-black furry belt. Chitrangda Singh styled the fusion sari with a brown-black furry belt.

Chitrangda Singh’s sari had an uneven hemline which, unfortunately, didn’t work. Chitrangda Singh’s sari had an uneven hemline which, unfortunately, didn’t work.

The actor rounded out her look with nude strappy heels and hair coiffed into soft curls.

Though Singh’s fusion look backfired, here are some of the times when veering from the traditional route did give out some great celebrity looks.

Sonam Kapoor was spotted in a comfortable pant sari — which she paired with a kite-and-balloon printed top featuring bell sleeves — both from her own brand Rheson. The denim sari and the denim top from the brand’s Kites Denim collection are definitely one of the trendiest Indo-Western outfits you will come across. The outfit worked wonders for the actor and we think it could be a promising trend for the ones who love to wear saris.

Speaking of belted saris, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the undisputed queen when it comes to nailing the look. The actor gave us some style lessons in fusion fashion when she stepped out in a tribal wear inspired blue and white sari from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja. Stylist Sanjana Batra teamed it with a brown belt that accentuated the actor’s frame and we like the three-fourth pallu drape she attempted.

Of course, we didn’t like this Chitrangda Singh look, but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

