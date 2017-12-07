From ruffles to toga: Chitrangada Singh shows us interesting ways to style one-shoulder gowns

Looks like Chitrangada Singh is a pro at carrying off one-shoulder dresses. (Source: eshaaamiin/ Instagram) Looks like Chitrangada Singh is a pro at carrying off one-shoulder dresses. (Source: eshaaamiin/ Instagram)

Chitrangada Singh seems to be in love with one-shoulder monotone gowns as this is the third time she has worn it in less than a month. The Munna Michael actor can surely give us style lessons on how to try different variations.

Recently, the actor stepped out in a black ensemble from Halston Heritage, and we like how stylist Eshaa Amiin preserved the elegance with diamond jewellery from Essense. A pair of earrings and a ring added a sophisticated undertone to the actor’s attire.

For the make-up, Singh opted for a creamy palette and a crimson lip. Hair styled into a messy chignon rounded off her look nicely. Check out the pics here.

Prior to this, the actor wore a white gown with ruffle detailing at the neckline and hem and we think the additions gave an interesting twist to the gown. See pics.

In an emerald green number with a tulle train on one side, the actor looked breathtaking. We like the textured waves she sported with her outfit.

What do you think of the actor’s one-shoulder numbers? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd