From ruffles to toga: Chitrangada Singh shows us interesting ways to style one-shoulder gowns

Chitrangada Singh seems to be in love with one-shoulder monotone gowns as this is the third time she has worn it in less than a month. The Munna Michael actor can surely give us style lessons on how to try different variations.
Recently, the actor stepped out in a black ensemble from Halston Heritage, and we like how stylist Eshaa Amiin preserved the elegance with diamond jewellery from Essense. A pair of earrings and a ring added a sophisticated undertone to the actor’s attire.
For the make-up, Singh opted for a creamy palette and a crimson lip. Hair styled into a messy chignon rounded off her look nicely. Check out the pics here.
Prior to this, the actor wore a white gown with ruffle detailing at the neckline and hem and we think the additions gave an interesting twist to the gown. See pics.
In an emerald green number with a tulle train on one side, the actor looked breathtaking. We like the textured waves she sported with her outfit.
What do you think of the actor’s one-shoulder numbers? Let us know in the comments’ section below.
