Looking for some ethnic wear inspiration? Chitrangada Singh’s outfit is just what you need

Over the years, Bollywood celebs have become a steady source of fashion inspiration. From elaborate ethnic wears to casual everyday looks, these ladies have been working really hard on their style game. At present, giving us some serious fusion wear goals is actor Chitrangada Singh.

While inaugurating the Vijaywada theatre festival, the Desi Boyz star picked an alluring ethnic ensemble by designer Varun Bahl that left everyone bedazzled. The ivory outfit with intricate golden all-over pattern looked absolutely stunning. We love how the silhouette of the dress, which sported an empire waistline, accentuated her figure.

Picking up traditional ethnic jewellery by Ritika Bhasin, Singh matched her royal look with a pair of golden embellished hoops and multi-finger ring. Leaving her hair loose, she gave finishing touches to her look with a deep-red lip shade and kohled eyes. Check out her look here:

If you looking to wear something simple yet statement-worthy at an event, then you can take inspiration from the lady.

