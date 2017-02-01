Change of Season

Amit Aggarwal repurposes Patola saris for a collection aimed at the eco-conscious millennial.(Express Photo) Amit Aggarwal repurposes Patola saris for a collection aimed at the eco-conscious millennial.(Express Photo)

FASHION, by its very nature, is dichotomously permissive and exclusive. While it won’t raise an eyebrow at bizarre expressions of creativity, outre style statements or skin show, this ostensibly private members-only club, with its sizeist, ageist and elitist preoccupations, has been the subject of endless debate. So, it comes as a welcoming sign of change when a mainstream fashion event, such as Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) — whose Summer-Resort 2017 edition begins at Jio Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai today — attempts to address issues of sustainability, social responsibility and diversity.

By widening the gender narrative, providing a platform to skilled yet hitherto obscure artisans, giving a voice to marginalised sections, laying emphasis on repurposed fashion, and, over all, extending the gambit of all that fashion weeks encompass, the IMG-Reliance and Lakme combine is attempting to expand the scope of conversation. Here are a few initiatives designed to make us sit up and think:

Reuse Reduce

At a time when the clothing industry stands accused of being the second largest polluter in the world and when cheap, fast fashion is proving to be expensive for the environment, it’s a wonder more Indian designers are not engaging with concepts such as repurposing and upcycling. This season, Amit Aggarwal, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Abraham & Thakore and Aneeth Arora of Pero, among other designers, are moving in the direction of slow and sustainable fashion. On February 1, Aggarwal will present his ready-to-wear collection “Seamless” under his label AM.IT, where the Delhi-based designer has attempted to lend a new lease of life to ripped and unusable Patola saris using “modern industrial treatments through responsible design ethics to fortify them and arrange them as a new entity”.

“The unstitched nature of the sari is modernised with structured silhouettes and the fluid nature of handwoven silk chanderi and ikat find great support from nylon meshes, poplins, tapestry and faux leather braids,” says Aggarwal. Singh, A&T and Pero unite under the umbrella of Ajio.com’s “The Sustainable Man” show, where the menswear on display speaks of intensive handcrafting, turning recycled bottles into synthetic yarns and repurposing production waste, with generous lashings of organic indigo.

Adding to the dialogue will be the ARTISANS’ Foundation show “Reincarnations”, where lesser-known labels such as I Was A Sari by Stefano Funari and team, The Stitching Project by Fiona Wright, Smriti Dixit, Wandering Whites by Gaury Pathare and Jambudveep by Shubhi Sachan will fashion value from waste “celebrating fashion’s second life through repair, reuse, recycling, remaking and repurposing”.

No Bias

In an admirable attempt to shatter societal and gender stereotypes, Nepal’s first transgender model Anjali Lama will walk the LFW ramp this season. Joining a diverse pool of models will be Petr Nitka, a gender neutral Czech model, who is comfortable walking the ramp for both womenswear and menswear shows. The #TagFree show will have curated pieces by designers such as Dhruv Kapoor, Bodice, Miuniku, Raw Mango, Sanchita and Suket Dhir being modelled by models, bloggers, singers, stylists and entrepreneurs of all shapes, sizes and skin colour.

From the Roots

A unique show on Sustainable Fashion and Indian Textiles Day will see grass-root level artisans from Kutch display their wares on the LFW platform, making the craftsperson the star of the show rather than ancillary support. Seven skilled artisans — including bandhani artists, Suf embroidery experts, Ajrakh textile artists and weavers — will present different crafts and textile traditions under the aegis of Judy Frater’s Somaiya Kala Vidya. Also part of the presentation will be UNESCO master craftsman Sufiyan Khatri and award-winning Kutchi master weaver Vankar Chaman Siju. A special capsule from NGO Shrujan will showcase various forms of Kutchi embroidery.

Power On

Keeping the inclusivity dialogue going will be a unique presentation on February 2 by textile brand Shades of India and Mumbai-based NGO Kranti, which empowers girls from Mumbai’s red light areas to become agents of social change. In an attempt to challenge perceptions and prejudices surrounding beauty, dignity and gender, girls from Kranti will participate in a conceptual narrative while sporting ensembles from Shades of India design director Mandeep Negi’s Spring-Summer 2017 line “Bagh”.

Also, broadening the creative narrative will be “A Dharavi Design Dialogue” presented by Godrej Culture Lab. Apart from a panel discussion which will explore “the possibilities of design innovation in Dharavi, a hub for artisans who have serviced the fashion industry for decades”, the event will showcase a collection created by designer Jay Ramrakhiani in collaboration with Dharavi-based embroidery artisans Mohammad Ismail Ansari and Shaikh Alam.