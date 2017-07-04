Celeb airport style: Deepika Padukone perfects the art of wearing stripes

Deepika Padukone aces monsoon dressing in stripes. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone aces monsoon dressing in stripes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Looks like stripes have hit the Bollywood brigade with full force. From Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif, almost every other Bollywood beauty can be seen embracing the trend. So, Deepika Padukone is no exception. The fashionista who is also known as the queen of travel style has given us a number of interesting looks so far this year but now she has also perfected the art of wearing stripes.

Normally we wouldn’t go for striped denim but Padukone being quite the stylish diva, picked up a pair for herself and made it work in her favour. She wore it with a loose floral top in powder blue and a military jacket that she casually carried in her hand. A pair of tan brogues, a matching tan belt and a smart pair of Lennon sunglasses complemented her outfit. We think she looked absolutely lovely.

Prior to this, the Padmavati actress was seen wearing a striped asymmetrical slip dress from her own collection All About You From Deepika Padukone. She styled it with a simple round neck white Tee underneath and monochrome sneakers from Nike.

Just like this time, her choice of accessory was a pair of cool Lennon sunglasses. We like the cool, easy vibe to this look. We think it was a good idea to pull her hair up into a neat ponytail and keep her make-up minimal for this look.

Considering stripes are the latest trend right now, you too can be one of the coolest babes around but if you want to take it up a notch go for a statement piece, do it just like Padukone did with these pair of jeans or go for a dress with an unusual silhouette.

