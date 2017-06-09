Celeb airport style: Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez are super cool babes on the go

From L to R: Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone is the queen of celebrity airport style. Over and over again, the Bollywood beauty has proved that style and comfort can go hand-in-hand. Remember when she stepped out in a chic multi-coloured fringe tassel jacket by Irish knitwear designer Tim Ryan last month and teamed it with a plain white tank, black denims, pair of smart booties and sunglasses? We loved the look on her.

This time too, the Padmavati actress slayed in a casual attire. Her sartorial choice is really unique – a ripped jeans from Topshop and a crop top from her own label All About You from Deepika Padukone. We think she carried it off like a boss.

Deepika Padukone in a Topshop denim and a crop top from her own label All About You from Deepika Padukone. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone in a Topshop denim and a crop top from her own label All About You from Deepika Padukone. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Padukone added some oomph to her look with dark tan lace-up Chloe boots and her tan Hermes Birkin bag. The centre-parted hair and bare minimum make-up were the right choice. She did well.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez kept it cool and quirky in a pink sweatshirt with a fun slogan written on it. It said, “Came a queen, left a legend”. Considering how positive she is as a person, we think the sweatshirt is apt for her. She teamed it with a pair of basic denims, white sneakers, geeky see-through glasses and her Gucci backpack.

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunting her Gucci backpack. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez flaunting her Gucci backpack. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Just like Padukone, she kept her make-up minimum but instead of letting her hair down, she pulled it up and bundled it into a neat ponytail. We think she looked adorable.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd