Casual outing or date night: Shraddha Kapoor shows us how to wear a sequin outfit

Shraddha Kapoor has been keeping really busy with the promotion of her new movie Half Girlfriend and every single time the gorgeous actress has given us new fashion goals. Last week, she caught our attention in a beautiful military green crochet top from H&M and a black Asos mini-skirt, which she accessorised with a statement sling bag in gold from Chloé. But more than the bag and her outfit, the gladiator heels by Rebecca Minkoff stole the show.

She looked amazing and those heels are worth a second glance. We thought it was her coolest look ever, until we saw how she dressed down this eye-catching sequin dress for another round of promotions. Certainly not an easy feat to pull off!

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri curated the sporty chic look and she didn’t just stop at the shiny sequin dress by Lulu & Sky. Since for a day event, the silver number would have looked a little over the top, Ghavri dressed it down with a floral bomber jacket in marsala, again from Lulu & Sky. A pair of white sneakers rounded the look. Celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik gave Kapoor her signature dewy face and soft pink lips to let the dress shine. We are in love with this look.

Kapoor rocked another sequin number by Ridhi Mehra. The sea blue, embellished jacket anarkali which accentuated her curves was accessorised with jewellery from Amrapali and heels by Aquazzura. Centre-parted hair and minimal make-up were all that was needed to complement her outfit. We think she looked good.

