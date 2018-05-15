Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor looks cute as a button in this candy-striped dress

Sonam Kapoor opts for bright summer colours in an EmiliaWickstead dress. (Source: LorealParisIn/Twitter) Sonam Kapoor opts for bright summer colours in an EmiliaWickstead dress. (Source: LorealParisIn/Twitter)

Whenever Sonam Kapoor steps out at the French Riviera, it is a sight to behold. From her dramatic custom-made ivory lehenga by Ralph and Russo to her basic oversized shirt and dual-toned jeans combo, the Neerja actor has been a treat to watch for fashion enthusiasts all over the world. And yet again, Kapoor was spotted slaying at the event in a candy-striped ensemble from New-Zealand-based designer Emilia Wickstead’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection.

The bright, shirt-style dress featured full sleeves with an embroidered collar-neckline and was cinched at the waist with a matching belt. Rhea Kapoor styled her sister’s outfit with studded earrings with matching rings and black-coloured block heels.

For the make-up, celebrity artist Namrata Soni went for a nude palette with well-defined eyes, glossy lips and styled her hair in a straight, sleek manner.

Earlier, we had also spotted Huma Qureshi sporting candy-stripes at the prestigious film festival. The Jolly LLB 2 actor, who was seen experimenting more often than not at the event, opted for a sophisticated candy-striped jumpsuit from Mother of Pearl which she wore with statement earrings by Misho Designs.

Styled by Mohit Rai, her hair was pulled into a sleek, high, columned pony-tail, while her make-up was kept understated yet fresh with a hint of red on her lips and neatly kohl-lined eyes. Her wide-legged pants had a satin ribbon belt cinching the outfit at her waist that added a retro element to her look.

