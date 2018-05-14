Cannes 2018: Mahira Khan leaves a trail of memorable fashion moments at the French Riviera

Mahira Khan wows us in a glorious nude-hued sari. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Mahira Khan wows us in a glorious nude-hued sari. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Mahira Khan is currently in attendance at the Cannes Film Festival and though the Pakistani beauty is not exactly known for her making headlines with her sartorial choices, she has stepped out all guns blazing for the much-watched stage of the French Riviera.

The ‘Raees‘ star was seen draped in a glorious Menahel and Mehreen sari in nude hues with a lightly embellished border and pleated detailing along the border at the 71st edition of the prestigious film festival. The simple sari was accentuated with a heavily embellished sleeveless black blouse and accessorised with a pair of emerald tear-drop earrings from Aliel Jewellers. The actor rounded out her look beautifully with nude make-up, neutral lips and a mussed plait. We think she looked like a sight to behold and the glitzy blouse more than made up for the glamour factor seen at work on Cannes’ red carpet.

For another look, the beauty picked a crisp white halter neck top, paired with a pair of high-waisted pants. The stark white piece was layered with a colourful kimono cape, and the actor complemented her look with a pair of Zohra Rehman danglers. With nude make-up, neutral lips and a sleek chignon, the actor rounded off her sharp look.

Experimenting with colours and prints this time, the actor stepped out in staple summer prints of Leonard Paris, and the pantsuit she sported was a detour from her regular ‘safe’ picks, yet failed to live up to the hype. While we love the idea, the collar and the prominent button-line were reminiscent of sleepwear and we wish she had opted for a more sophisticated and Cannes-worthy piece in similar prints.

She was also seen in an ultra-chic avatar, wearing a lemon yellow statement-sleeved number that was teamed with high-waisted flared black pants and a pair of killer Louboutin heels. The wide white belt cinching the actor’s waist added definition to her attire and the actor rounded out her look with her beautiful, wavy mane parted to one side.

