Cannes 2018: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to ditch his 9-year-old suit for a Manish Malhotra creation

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a Manish Malhotra designed suit at Cannes 2018. (Source: File Photo ) Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a Manish Malhotra designed suit at Cannes 2018. (Source: File Photo )

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will be attending the Cannes Film Festival this year for the 9th time, will be seen donning Manish Malhotra ensembles at the event. In fact, Malhotra has designed not one, but three different suits for the actor — one for the red carpet, another for the screening of Manto, which stars the actor himself and a third one for the after-party. Until now, Siddiqui’s been sporting the same black suit, which was made by a local tailor without a break.

Speaking to a leading Bollywood blog, Malhotra said, “he (Siddiqui) wanted classic-chic western looks for Cannes this time, he wanted to keep it simple, minimalist and very classy”. The 51-year-old designer has sketched out three distinctive outfits for the Gangs of Wasseypur actor — a black tuxedo, a checkered suit and a blazer-trousers combo. He further said that everything that he has designed has a “Manish Malhotra world” touch to it but keeping the essence of Nawaz’s preference for the “classic look” in mind.

Manto, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been selected for competition in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. This will be the film’s premiere as the release date for India has not been released yet. Manto, directed by Nandita Das, chronicles the life of writer Saadat Hassan Manto whose ideas and writings were quite forward for those times and can still be classified under the same category.

