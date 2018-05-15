Cannes 2018: Manto actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks smart in Manish Malhotra outfits; Rasika keeps it elegant in sari and voluminous gowns

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Dugal make a charming duo at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. (Source: nawazuddin._siddiqui, who_wore_what_when/ Instagram) Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Dugal make a charming duo at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. (Source: nawazuddin._siddiqui, who_wore_what_when/ Instagram)

For the world premiere of their movie, Manto, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Dugal were at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Siddiqui, who has walked the red carpet at the French Riviera in the past, until now has opted for the same black suit made by his local tailor. However, this time, the actor chose to swap it for three Manish Malhotra outfits that he wore on the red carpet, during the screening of Manto and at the after-party.

On the red carpet, he stepped out arm in arm with co-star Rasika Dugal in a black suit with velvet lapels and an embellished pocket that matched a bow tie. Dugal, on the other hand, looked poised in a navy blue Shantanu and Nikhil gown. The rich-hued piece was teamed with a brown belt that accentuated the actor’s frame.

On another occasion, Siddiqui looked dapper in a grey three-piece suit from the designer and Dugal kept it elegant in a duck egg blue Raw Mango sari.

Attending the screening of Manto, the actors chose to take a detour with Siddiqui stepping out in a shell-pink blazer that was teamed with a black shirt and pants. Meanwhile, Dugal was clad in a soft gold tulle pick from JADE by Monica and Karishma.

