Cannes 2018: Mallika Sherawat’s boring looks are proof that the red carpet is no place to play it safe

Mallika Sherawat is currently in attendance at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and recently she made an appearance on the red carpet, clad in a shell pink off-shoulder number featuring semi-sheer black patterns on it. Though the Yolancris piece was lovely, it was hardly red-carpet worthy and we wish Sherawat had picked something bolder or more dramatic. With nude make-up and soft curls, the actor’s look was nothing spectacular and we think some experiments might have brightened up the day more.

For another of her appearances at the film festival, the Murder actor picked a bright pink Wendell Rodricks mini, and we like the one-shouldered piece with a statement sleeve. Complementing her look with studded ivory pointed-toe heels and a Hermes handbag, the actor accessorised her look with a watch and a pair of tear-drop earrings.

Earlier, we had seen the 41-year-old making a bold entry in a Tony Ward lavender semi-sheer creation, spangled in feather patterns. Stylist Wil Ariyamethe accessorised the high-neck piece with a pair of rose minted earrings from Piaget. Again, the actor opted to sport nude tones, accentuated by a white eyeliner.

What do you think about Sherawat’s looks at the Cannes Film Festival? Do you think she could channel drama well at the red carpet? Let us know in the comments section below.

