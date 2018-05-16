Cannes 2018: After her glorious black fishtail gown, Mahira Khan keeps it classy in a cool blue pantsuit

Cannes 2018: Mahira Khan keeps it chic and classy in a light blue pantsuit. (Source: mahirakhan, ermannoscervino/ Instagram) Cannes 2018: Mahira Khan keeps it chic and classy in a light blue pantsuit. (Source: mahirakhan, ermannoscervino/ Instagram)

Mahira Khan has always been known to have an eye for fashion, so it was only expected that she would step up her game for her debut at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Even though we would have loved to see her in something more elaborate and exciting, we can’t reallly complain about her sartorial choices at the prestigious film festival. The actor’s looks were understated yet elegant, even her hair and make-up were on point. Much of the credit goes to stylist Amar Faiz who has been delivering on all occasions.

In her most recent appearance, we saw the Raees star dressed in a light blue pantsuit from Ermanno Scervino. Teaming it with a soft white shirt, Faiz kept the tone of the look subtle. This time too, the actor went with minimal make-up and billowing hair.

Earlier, we had seen her experimenting with colours and prints when she stepped out in staple summer prints of Leonard Paris. The pantsuit she sported was a detour from her regular ‘safe’ picks, yet failed to live up to the hype. While we love the idea, the collar and the prominent button-line were reminiscent of sleepwear and we wish she had opted for a more sophisticated and Cannes-worthy piece in similar prints.

Nevertheless, the actor made up for it in a glorious Menahel and Mehreen sari in nude hues that she wore later that day. The simple sari was accentuated with a heavily embellished sleeveless black blouse and accessorised with a pair of emerald tear-drop earrings from Aliel Jewellers. She rounded out her look beautifully with nude make-up, neutral lips and a mussed plait.

Making her first appearance on the red carpet alongside Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, she attended the premiere of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. Styled by Amar Faiz, the Loreal Paris Pakistan’s spokesperson for Hair Care wore a black gown by Alberta Ferretti. The off-shoulder satin ensemble with pleated details on the top and cascading fishtail accentuated her svelte figure.

The actor rounded out her look beautifully with dewy make-up and red lips, keeping her tresses open in beachy waves, brushed to one side. Adding oomph to here monotone dress was a multi-layered necklace from Chopard along with a diamond bracelet and diamond studs.

For the red carpet and fringe events, the actor made her debut at the French Riviera in style, wearing a brilliant kimono with a crisp white halter neck top, paired with a pair of high-waisted pants. We like how she blended Oriental fashion tones with a simple beach-y outfit and the Zohra Rehman fish eye danglers polished the look nicely.

