Cannes 2018: Mahira Khan stuns in an elaborate black gown at her red carpet debut; see pics

Joining international stars at the prestigious 2018 Cannes Film Festival is Pakistan’s Mahira Khan, who made a successful debut on the red carpet leaving a trail of memorable fashion moments on Day 1. After experimenting with sari and kimonos, the Raees star wowed us with gorgeous gowns.

Making her appearance alongside Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, she attended the premiere of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. Styled by Amar Faiz, the Loreal Paris Pakistan’s spokesperson for Hair Care wore a black gown by Alberta Ferretti. The off-shoulder satin ensemble with pleated details on the top and cascading fishtail accentuated her svelte figure.

The actor rounded out her look beautifully with dewy make-up and red lips, keeping her tresses open in beachy waves, brushed to one side. Adding oomph to here monotone dress was a multi-layered necklace from Chopard along with a diamond bracelet and diamond studs.

After making heads turn on the red carpet, the Pakistani diva opted for another gown for the Chopard party at the cinematic gala. Maintaining her love for one-shoulder outfits, she picked a dramatic black and fuchsia number. The off-the-ramp, body-hugging glittery gown with puffed Gigot sleeve was from Nicolas Jebran’s SS18 Cyclone in Motion collection unveiled at Cannes.

With nude make-up, neutral lips and a messy bun, her party look was rounded off with simple studs.

For her interviews during the day at the French Riviera, the gorgeous star opted for a flowy floral dress from Blumarine’s Spring Summer 2018 collection. The printed white chiffon dress with balloon sleeves is breezy and perfect for a beach day.

With big gold hoop earrings and rings from Zohra Rahman’s contemporary jewellery, her look was rounded off with nude make-up and hair kept open in soft waves.

Which of Mahira Khan’s look do you like more? Tell us in comments’ below.

