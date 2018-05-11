Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut proves that she is the real QUEEN of hearts in this red faux leather dress

Here’s a roundup of Kangana Ranaut’s looks at Cannes 2018. (Source: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram) Here’s a roundup of Kangana Ranaut’s looks at Cannes 2018. (Source: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

From a sheer Zuhair Murad gown to a shimmery black Sabyasachi sari, Kangana Ranaut has been delivering on the fashion front at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2018. Unlike her counterpart Deepika Padukone, whose sartorial choices so far has been safe and boring, Ranaut has been seen experimenting and needless to say, she is killing it.

The Manikarnika actor was spotted in a pair of green trousers, which she teamed with a satin brown bra and a white jacket, all from the Italian designer label Trussardi. Stylist Lorna McGee styled it with white pointed-toe heels. Not only did her choice of bold outfit impress us, her make-up and hairdo also won us over. Make-up artist Brendon Degee rounded off with black matte lips, which added a Gothic touch to her look. He also styled her signature curls in a side-parted updo, which gave a vintage feel to it.

Dressed in a red, strappy faux leather dress from Nanushka, the Rangoon actor’s look exuded elegance and boldness. What we love about the outfit is the tie-detail on the waistline, which added an interesting element to it. Furthermore, stylist McGee teamed it with a pair of white heels, a black Birkin handbag and dark retro sunglasses from Poppy Lissiman.

Meanwhile, Degee gave finishing touches to the actor’s look with a messy updo and a nude make-up palette. We just couldn’t find any fault here.

What do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s style statement at Cannes? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

