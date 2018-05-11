Follow Us:
Friday, May 11, 2018
Karnataka elections
  • Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut proves that she is the real QUEEN of hearts in this red faux leather dress

Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut proves that she is the real QUEEN of hearts in this red faux leather dress

Kangana Ranaut at Cannes 2018: From rocking a blazer, bra and trouser combo to keeping it sultry in a red faux leather dress, the actor recently stunned us with her bold and sultry sartorial choices.

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Updated: May 11, 2018 8:48:52 pm
Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest, Cannes, Cannes 2018, Cannes 2018 Kangana Ranaut, Cannes Film Festival 2018 Kangana Ranaut, Cannes 2018 Red Carpet Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut, Cannes 2018 Red Carpet, Kangana Ranaut latest pics, Kangana Ranaut cannes pics, Kangana Ranaut cannes photos, Kangana Ranaut cannes images, Kangana Ranaut Cannes Film Festival 2018, Kangana Ranaut at cannes pics, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut fashion pics, Kangana Ranaut latest fashion, Cannes Film Festival 2018, Cannes 2018 Red Carpet, Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet, cannes film festival 2018 dates, cannes film festival 2018 winners, cannes film festival 2018 nominees, indian express, indian express news Here’s a roundup of Kangana Ranaut’s looks at Cannes 2018. (Source: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)
Related News

From a sheer Zuhair Murad gown to a shimmery black Sabyasachi sari, Kangana Ranaut has been delivering on the fashion front at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2018. Unlike her counterpart Deepika Padukone, whose sartorial choices so far has been safe and boring, Ranaut has been seen experimenting and needless to say, she is killing it.

The Manikarnika actor was spotted in a pair of green trousers, which she teamed with a satin brown bra and a white jacket, all from the Italian designer label Trussardi. Stylist Lorna McGee styled it with white pointed-toe heels. Not only did her choice of bold outfit impress us, her make-up and hairdo also won us over. Make-up artist Brendon Degee rounded off with black matte lips, which added a Gothic touch to her look. He also styled her signature curls in a side-parted updo, which gave a vintage feel to it.

Dressed in a red, strappy faux leather dress from Nanushka, the Rangoon actor’s look exuded elegance and boldness. What we love about the outfit is the tie-detail on the waistline, which added an interesting element to it. Furthermore, stylist McGee teamed it with a pair of white heels, a black Birkin handbag and dark retro sunglasses from Poppy Lissiman.

Meanwhile, Degee gave finishing touches to the actor’s look with a messy updo and a nude make-up palette. We just couldn’t find any fault here.

What do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s style statement at Cannes? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now