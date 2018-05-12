Follow Us:
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Karnataka elections
  • Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut is a TRUE DIVA in this glitzy catsuit and mini dress; don’t miss her dramatic curls

Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut is a TRUE DIVA in this glitzy catsuit and mini dress; don’t miss her dramatic curls

Kangana Ranaut Cannes 2018: For her red carpet, the actor went into experimental mode in a shimmery catsuit from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu and for a party, she chose a glitzy mini dress.

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Published: May 12, 2018 5:44:59 pm
Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest, Cannes, Cannes 2018, Cannes 2018 Kangana Ranaut, Cannes Film Festival 2018 Kangana Ranaut, Cannes 2018 Red Carpet Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut, Cannes 2018 Red Carpet, Kangana Ranaut latest pics, Kangana Ranaut cannes pics, Kangana Ranaut cannes photos, Kangana Ranaut cannes images, Kangana Ranaut Cannes Film Festival 2018, Kangana Ranaut at cannes pics, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut fashion pics, Kangana Ranaut latest fashion, Cannes Film Festival 2018, Cannes 2018 Red Carpet, Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet, cannes film festival 2018 dates, cannes film festival 2018 winners, cannes film festival 2018 nominees, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut stunned onlookers in shimmery outfits at Cannes 2018. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)
Related News

Unlike her counterpart Deepika Padukone, who was seen playing it safe on the first two days, Kangana Ranaut experimented with her outfits ever since she stepped out at the French Riviera. Not only in terms of her outfits, the fashionista has also been playing around with her signature curls and make-up quite a but. For her second red carpet look, the actor turned heads in a shimmery catsuit from Turkish fashion designer Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu’s collection.

The heavily embroidered and embellished silver-shaded ensemble could have been really tricky to pull off, especially when one walks the red carpet, but the Queen actor aced it like a pro. And as if the unconventional catsuit wasn’t enough, she added more drama to her look by making good use of her signature curls.

ALSO READ| Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut proves that she is the real QUEEN of hearts in this red faux leather dress

Apart from her outfit and the voluminious curls, we also liked her make-up. Make-up artist Brendon Degee went for a neutral palette with smokey eyes and glossy lips. Ranaut totally owned it — only she could have carried such a risque look with so much ease.

After wooing fashion critics on the red carpet with her sultry outfit, the Manikarnika actor was once again seen in another shimmery outfit at the Grey Goose party. Stylist Lorna Mcgee picked a black mini dress from London-based designer Halpern, who is known for his distinctive sequinned designs. The dress had an interesting feature —
bell sleeve on one side and a blue shimmery sleeve on the other side, along with a high neckline.

This time too, the actor played with her curls as Degee tied her hair into a top knot. Winged eyes and nude make-up with a little blush on the cheeks gave finishing touches to he look. A pair of black Louboutins accented her outfit.

What do you think about Ranaut’s style statement?Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now