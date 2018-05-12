Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut is a TRUE DIVA in this glitzy catsuit and mini dress; don’t miss her dramatic curls

Kangana Ranaut stunned onlookers in shimmery outfits at Cannes 2018. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Kangana Ranaut stunned onlookers in shimmery outfits at Cannes 2018. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Unlike her counterpart Deepika Padukone, who was seen playing it safe on the first two days, Kangana Ranaut experimented with her outfits ever since she stepped out at the French Riviera. Not only in terms of her outfits, the fashionista has also been playing around with her signature curls and make-up quite a but. For her second red carpet look, the actor turned heads in a shimmery catsuit from Turkish fashion designer Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu’s collection.

The heavily embroidered and embellished silver-shaded ensemble could have been really tricky to pull off, especially when one walks the red carpet, but the Queen actor aced it like a pro. And as if the unconventional catsuit wasn’t enough, she added more drama to her look by making good use of her signature curls.

Apart from her outfit and the voluminious curls, we also liked her make-up. Make-up artist Brendon Degee went for a neutral palette with smokey eyes and glossy lips. Ranaut totally owned it — only she could have carried such a risque look with so much ease.

After wooing fashion critics on the red carpet with her sultry outfit, the Manikarnika actor was once again seen in another shimmery outfit at the Grey Goose party. Stylist Lorna Mcgee picked a black mini dress from London-based designer Halpern, who is known for his distinctive sequinned designs. The dress had an interesting feature —

bell sleeve on one side and a blue shimmery sleeve on the other side, along with a high neckline.

This time too, the actor played with her curls as Degee tied her hair into a top knot. Winged eyes and nude make-up with a little blush on the cheeks gave finishing touches to he look. A pair of black Louboutins accented her outfit.

What do you think about Ranaut’s style statement?Let us know in the comments section below.

