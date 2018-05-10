Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut picks casuals, Huma Qureshi dons pastel pink gown

Kangana Ranaut (L) in Gucci and Huma Qureshi in Paula Ke keep their style game strong. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Kangana Ranaut (L) in Gucci and Huma Qureshi in Paula Ke keep their style game strong. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Both Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi, who are attending the Cannes Film Festival 2018, gave their fans style goals once again. Ranaut, who recently wowed us with the retro look in a black Sabyasachi sari, was seen donning casuals this time. The Manikarnika actor was spotted along with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee when she arrived at the Grey Goose Villa at the Cannes film festival for a photo shoot.

Clad in a Gucci outfit from top-to-toe, Ranaut made quite a fashion statement even in casuals. Her outfit included a pair of gray joggers and matching jacket teamed with a black tee. She further paired it with white sneakers and black sunnies. But more than the outfit, it was her signature curly hair that grabbed all the attention.

Qureshi, on the other hand, sported a pastel pink gown teamed with a powder blue floor-length jacket, both from Paule Ka. The off-shoulder gown featured a corset-style detail at the waistline, which gave it an interesting look. Stylist Mohit Rai, who curated the look, teamed her look with a gold pendant and drop earrings from Vinita Michael. A refreshing make-up with light smokey eyes, glossy lips and a neat, sleek hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Prior to this, Qureshi was a vision in white in a Varun Bahl couture. Stylist Rai picked this beautiful intricately embroidered dress with a cape to go along with it.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

