Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi is ‘sheer’ loveliness in a Varun Bahl outfit; see pics

Huma Qureshi probably might not be the first name that pops up in your head when we talk about Bollywood fashionistas, but the Gangs of Wasseypur beauty seems to have put her best foot forward at Cannes 2018. Dressed in a beautiful Varun Bahl couture on her first day at the prestigious festival, Qureshi looked like a vision in white. We like that she and her stylist Mohit Rai picked this beautiful intricately embroidered dress with a cape to go along with it.

Hair stylist and make-up artist Manjari Singh decided to accentuate her eyes with a heavy dose of kohl and beautiful bronze eyeshadow and for the lips, she added a pop of colour with a berry red lipstick. Qureshi’s hair was styled into a neat, sleek bun. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement ‘Sea-kissed’ earrings by Suhani Pittie.

She was seen in another white number while on her way to Cannes. In an androgynous outfit from Two Point Two, we like how Qureshi decided to be experimental but not at the cost of comfort. Over a black bralette, she wore a flowy cape-top with black rims and wide white pants. Styled by Rai, she opted for red lips and a sleek hair-bun here as well. While her black shoes was a let-down, Qureshi gave off Samurai vibes in the attire and for keeping it comfy, she wins brownie points.

What do you think of Huma Qureshi’s look at Cannes? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

