Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi goes from bold colours to shimmery beige on Day 3

Just like Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi too made her debut on the red carpet this year. While Ranaut and Deepika Padukone made headlines with their fierce and dramatic looks, Qureshi wasn’t far behind. From looking like a vision in white in a sheer Varun Bahl couture to picking a pastel pink ensemble with a jacket, her sartorial choices were elegant and graceful. But that was on the first day of her arrival.

On the second day though, we saw her experimenting with her outfit as she went for a beige pantsuit featuring geometrically cut mirrors on the hem of the blazer, the sleeves hem and the flared trousers too. Styled by Mohit Rai, we think Qureshi failed to hit the mark. Even her make-up seemed bland.

Fast forwarding to the present, the Jolly LLB 2 actor was spotted in a Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble for the Chopard party. She was seen in a custom-made pantsuit, which featured embroidered and embellished work all over it. Rai further added some drama by teaming the ensemble with a shimmery and sheer cape. A pair of peep-toe metallic heels were styled with her outfit.

Make-up artist and hairstylist Manjari Singh added a tad bit of boldness with red lips and thickly-lined eyes. Although we are not a big fan of the outfit, we think Qureshi carried herself really well.

While she chose the power suit for an evening soiree, for the morning do, she was seen in a gorgeous flamingo red outfit from Alexander Arutyunov’s collection. Featuring balloon sleeves with a thigh-high slit, we think she looked lovely in the ensemble. Besides, we also liked the colour stilletos from Pierre Hardy that she accessorised her outfit with.

Rai further styled her look with a red, multi-tiered neckpiece and matching earrings. Light smokey eyes with red pouty lips and side-parted hair complemented her look pretty well.

What do you think about Qureshi’s style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

