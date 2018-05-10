Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone spells sheer excellence in this white Zuhair Murad gown

Deepika Padukone is a vision in white in a Zuhair Murad gown at Cannes 2018. What do you think? (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Deepika Padukone is a vision in white in a Zuhair Murad gown at Cannes 2018. What do you think? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Deepika Padukone, who is at the Cannes Film Festival 2018, has been seen donning a number of vibrant outfits for the high profile affair. But for her latest look, she chose to keep it subtle and elegant in a white gown from Zuhair Murad. Featuring floral lacework all over, the floor-length gown also had a matching cape with a long train, that gave dramatic vibes to the look.

Unlike her previous outfits at the event, the Bajirao Mastani actor managed to hit the right the chord this time. We think she carried it with a lot of elan and grace.

Accessorising her outfit with Nicholas Kirkwood heels along with statement earrings and a couple of rings, the actor looked really lovely.

For the make-up, artist Sandhya Sekhar went for a nude palette with a little blush on the cheeks, light smokey eyes and nude pink lips. Meanwhile hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou styled her hair in side-parted soft waves.

Prior to this, Padukone left us disappointed in a high-neck, geometric semi-sheer maxi-dress from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, which failed to leave an impression. Even though the easy-breezy number in itself was fit for a Mediterranean coast, we didn’t quite like how it was cinched at the waist with a studded black belt. Also, those colourful heart-shaped earrings could have been totally avoided.

