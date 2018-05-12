Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone goes for dramatic gowns on Day 3 after playing it safe

Deepika Padukone’s style statement on Day 3 at Cannes 2018 will leave you stunned. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Deepika Padukone’s style statement on Day 3 at Cannes 2018 will leave you stunned. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

After leaving onlookers stunned in a sheer Zuhair Murad gown while walking the red carpet on Day 2 at Cannes, Deepika Padukone added drama to her ensembles on Day 3. The Piku actor was seen donning a larger-than-life gown from Ashi Studio’s Spring/Summer’18 collection. The excessively ruffled mullet-cut, fuchsia gown featured a long train with striking sleeves.

Although we think her gown was nice, the make-up seemed to be a little too much. Make-up artist Sandhya Sekhar went overboard with the black smokey eyes. Since her outfit speaks volumes, we think Sekhar could have gone light on the make-up. However, we did like her hairdo as hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou tied her hair into a textured high bun. Also, we think those emerald earrings from Lorraine Schwartz could have been left out. Stylist Shaleena Nathani paired her outfit with metallic heels from Aquazzura.

Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio. (Source: AP images) Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio. (Source: AP images)

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2018. (Source: AP Images) Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2018. (Source: AP Images)

Deepika Padukone walks the red carpet at Cannes 2018. (Source: AP Images) Deepika Padukone walks the red carpet at Cannes 2018. (Source: AP Images)

Deepika Padukone went for a dramatic make-up look. (Source: AP Images) Deepika Padukone went for a dramatic make-up look. (Source: AP Images)

After sporting the bright and vibrant gown, the Bajirao Mastani actor picked a black fishtail gown from Marcell von Berlin for the Chopard party. The plunging neckline ensemble featured a train but it was the sleeves that gave it an interesting look. Looks like the actor is finally in the mood to experiment after playing it safe with her sartorial choices on Day 1 at Cannes.

Nathani teamed the outfit with statement earrings and a bracelet from Chopard and Christian Louboutin heels.

Once again, make-up artist Sekhar went for a nude palette with smokey eyes while Georgiou went for a top bun hairdo.

We think Padukone looks better in the black ensemble. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

