Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone goes for dramatic gowns on Day 3 after playing it safe

Deepika Padukone's look at Cannes 2018: The actor added drama to her ensembles on the third day at the French Riviera. From an excessively ruffled gown to a black gown with rather long sleeves, here's a compilation of her Day 3 looks.

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Updated: May 12, 2018 2:55:01 pm
After leaving onlookers stunned in a sheer Zuhair Murad gown while walking the red carpet on Day 2 at Cannes, Deepika Padukone added drama to her ensembles on Day 3. The Piku actor was seen donning a larger-than-life gown from Ashi Studio’s Spring/Summer’18 collection. The excessively ruffled mullet-cut, fuchsia gown featured a long train with striking sleeves.

Although we think her gown was nice, the make-up seemed to be a little too much. Make-up artist Sandhya Sekhar went overboard with the black smokey eyes. Since her outfit speaks volumes, we think Sekhar could have gone light on the make-up. However, we did like her hairdo as hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou tied her hair into a textured high bun. Also, we think those emerald earrings from Lorraine Schwartz could have been left out. Stylist Shaleena Nathani paired her outfit with metallic heels from Aquazzura.

After sporting the bright and vibrant gown, the Bajirao Mastani actor picked a black fishtail gown from Marcell von Berlin for the Chopard party. The plunging neckline ensemble featured a train but it was the sleeves that gave it an interesting look. Looks like the actor is finally in the mood to experiment after playing it safe with her sartorial choices on Day 1 at Cannes.

Nathani teamed the outfit with statement earrings and a bracelet from Chopard and Christian Louboutin heels.

Once again, make-up artist Sekhar went for a nude palette with smokey eyes while Georgiou went for a top bun hairdo.

We think Padukone looks better in the black ensemble. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

